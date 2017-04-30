Guess what? 'NSYNC gets an 'It's Gonna Be May' spike

Guess what? It's gonna be May!

'NSYNC fans — and even Lance Bass, himself — are participating in the annual tradition of sharing "It's Gonna Be Me May" memes (because the chorus of the 2000 song It's Gonna Be Me has a funny pronunciation) the day before May 1. But fans aren't stopping at GIFs and images: Data shows that the 'NSYNC song sees its highest spike in plays and searches on April 30.

According to data from YouTube, the It’s Gonna Be Me toy store music video gets 5.2-times the daily plays each April 30, and there are almost 7-times the number of searches for “gonna be me” on YouTube on April 30, compared to an average day.

'NSYNC’s other videos get extra hits too, with an average spikes 23% in views and 26% in shares on April 30, compared to numbers the previous week.

USA TODAY