Mexican Musician, Texans Rookie Sensation Go Viral After Flight

Photo courtesy Twitter @IAmRamonAyala (Photo: Custom)

There's no telling how many people are fans of both Ramon Ayala and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. But the internet loved seeing these two come together.

This past weekend, Ayala was flying back to Texas from gigs in California and Arizona and was seated next to Watson. The two took a picture and Ayala shared it out on Twitter.

Watson, who has almost 200 times the followers on Twitter retweeted the picture and it's one of his most popular tweets of the month.

Rumbo A Casa!! Gracias Por Todo El Cariño My Gente De California Y Arizona!!

Aquí Nos Topamos A @deshaunwatson De Los Texans!!! pic.twitter.com/1gO70JOfqy — Ramon Ayala (@iamramonayala) October 23, 2017

It looks like conjunto and football do go great together.

© 2017 KENS-TV