What started as a child enjoying a rainy day ended in a mother thanking her lucky stars.

An Argentine mother filming her son playing with an umbrella caught the moment he was nearly struck with lightning.

The young boy giggles as he stands beneath a roof drainpipe with his umbrella. The moment is innocent and sweet until he takes couple steps into the grassy area of the backyard. Then, he brushes death.

A massive lightning strike hits seemingly feet away from him. The mother's shriek of terror is audible as the unexpected occurs.

According to the New York Post, the incident occurred in the city of Posadas, in the northeastern Argentine province of Misiones. The media organization also said the young boy was unharmed following the incident.

The Weather Channel posted the video Monday with a complication of other close calls with lightning. In less than 24 hours, it has garnered nearly half a million views.

