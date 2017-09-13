Reports: Tyler Perry Leaves $500 Tip at Restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Filmmaker Tyler Perry left a $500 tip for a waitress at Green Vegetarian Cuisine this week, according to reports on social media.
The restaurant posted a selfie on Instagram with Perry and Janet Jackson.
Facebook user "Louieville Slugger" posted a photo of the receipt, saying his "wife was blessed at work."
It shows a $500 tip left for a $27 tab.
"Thank you Lord for always watching over our family, and thank you Tyler Perry... What an awesome day," the post reads.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs