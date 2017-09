Johnny Depp brought tomfoolery to the big screen as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. (Photo: Peter Mountain, AP)

Argh, matey. Time to dust off your peg legs and eye patches. It's International Talk Like a Pirate Day.

To celebrate, here are clips from five of our favorite pirate movies.

1. Princess Bride

2. Muppet Treasure Island

3. Pirates of the Caribbean

4. Goonies

5. Hook

