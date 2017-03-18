USC Law Review Names First African-American Woman Editor-in-Chief

Chelsea Evans

(WLTX) -- Just days into Women's History Month, The South Carolina Law Review elected its first African-American Woman as editor-in-chief.

Chelsea Evans, a second year law student from Myrtle Beach, will serve in this position for one full year as she oversees the publication's four published journals. She was elected by a group of 59 peer editors for the role.

Nearly 20 percent of the school's students are minorities and 44 percent are women. Evans says she would like more young girls to pursue law as a career choice and essentially "change the world."

Evans says one goal of hers is to raise visibility for the journal and increase subscriptions. For more information about the review, click here.

