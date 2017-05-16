West Columbia Man Wins $250,000 for 2nd Time

(Photo: SC Education Lottery)

West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A West Columbia man has won $250,000 in the lottery for the second time.

The SC Education Lottery Announced the news Tuesday.

“It’s amazing,” the unidentified man said in a statement released by the lottery.

He told the agency he doesn't believe it's by accident.

“If you do something good for someone, and you don’t brag about it to your buddies, you will be blessed,” he said. “So do something good for someone.”

He said when he won his first $250,000 prize, he used it to buy property, farm equipment and a vehicle. With his recent win on a $10 Win Big scratch-off, he’s starting a business.

And apparently, he’s not done yet.

“I hope to win again,” he said.

© 2017 WLTX-TV