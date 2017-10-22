What Will You Miss About the State Fair?

South Carolina State Fair 2017 (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Twelve days later, the South Carolina State Fair has finally come to an end. People who were out and about at the fair's last day say there are a lot of things to miss.

"It should come more often," said one attendee, "we love the food."

"I'm going to miss playing all the games and the rides," said another attendee.

"What I'll miss about the fair the most is coming out with your family, having fun, and just another family experience," said another attendee. "As you have kids and they grow up, they can say, 'this is a really good experience I had with my family, we had good food and good fun and just was the family time' you know, it only comes around once a year."

Until next year!

