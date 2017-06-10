Winning Powerball $447 Million Jackpot Numbers Announced

File (Photo: AP, WLTX)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The numbers have been drawn for the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history.



The lucky numbers drawn on Saturday night are 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number is 3. There is at least one winner.



Before the drawing Saturday night the jackpot was estimated at $447 million. The odds of winning are only one in 292.2 million.



The reason the jackpot has grown so large is that no one has matched all the numbers since April 1.

The estimated prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $273.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.

Because there is a winner, the jackpot goes back down to $40 million for the next drawing. Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

© 2017 Associated Press