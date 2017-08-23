Winning Powerball Numbers for $758 Million Jackpot Drawing

A customer buys Powerball tickets on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX, AP) - Here are the winning numbers for the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot, the second-largest big game drawing in history.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night are the following:

6 - 7 - 16 - 23 - 26

Powerball: 4

Multiplier: 4

The jackpot is second only to a $1.6 billion prize won in January 2016.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that the jackpot was $700 million. But the prize rose considerably before the drawing.



The announced prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years. A winner who wants cash would receive $443.3 million, minus federal and state taxes that generally eat up more than 30 percent of winnings.



Odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.



Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

