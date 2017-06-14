Woman disguised grandma's dog as baby to sneak it into hospital

A 21-year-old California woman’s post about sneaking her grandma’s dog into the hospital has taken over social media.

Shelby Hennick, a 21-year-old veterinarian, posted on her Twitter, “My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it.” Her tweet has been shared over 129,000 times and over 540,000 people liked the tweet.

My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/oKxNBlJEEL — Shelbae (@HennickShelby) June 11, 2017

"Yes I snuck a small little dog into a hospital to make my grandma happy. No the dog didn't kill anyone," Hennick wrote on her Instagram.

Most hospitals only allow service dogs into the building.

Hennick has received so much feedback, “I didn’t think there was even this many people on Twitter,” she said.

She tweeted people were reaching out to her from all over the world, including Brazil, Uganda and Australia.

Someone even confessed to doing the same thing for their grandpa when he was in the hospital, “but ours wasn’t as easy to sneak in,” Micah wrote on Twitter.

Did the same thing for my grandpa when he was in the hospital but ours wasn't as easy to sneak in 😂 pic.twitter.com/g4aBfQ2BVL — micah 🌸 (@micah0510) June 12, 2017

