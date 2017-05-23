Woman Gives $4,800 To Stranger Who Returned Heirloom Quilt

Rachel Bowen (R) hugs Sandra Knight (L) after giving Sandra $4,800 to put toward a new car. Knight returned Bowen's family quilt after she found it at a Goodwill store. (Photo: Allman, Megan, Custom)

DANVILLE, Va. -- A woman delivered a special thank you to the stranger who returned her family's precious heirloom quilt.

"I can't see good. I ain't got my eye glasses. What does it say? It says 4,800 dollars. I'm seeing things! Oh my God! The Lord has smiled on me!"

That was Sandra Knight's reaction when she realized she'd been given $4,800 dollars to put toward a new car.

Rachel Bowen gave Knight the money after Knight returned a family quilt.

Bowen's son accidentally donated it to Goodwill in Danville, Virginia in early March.

Bowen already gave Knight a $500 reward, but wanted to do more after learning Knight needed money for a new car.

The money was raised online, and now Sandra can get a new set of wheels.

On top of that - Bowen also bought Knight a new quilt to replace the one she originally picked up at Goodwill.

