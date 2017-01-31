Work Begins on Renovations to Historic Ensor Building on Bull Street

(Photo: BullStreet)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Work has begun on renovations of the historic Ensor Building at Bull Street here in Columbia.

The building is located between Spirit Communications Park and the First Base Building in the 181-acre Bull Street neighborhood in downtown Columbia.

We're told the first floor will have a restaurant, including a large outdoor patio overlooking the ballpark entrance plaza, as well as office space on the upper floor.

The developer is working with architects to upfit the building to preserve the historic elements while adding modern features. The Ensor Building was completed in 1939 and included research laboratories and a morgue.

