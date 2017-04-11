New Concert Site, Yonder Field, Coming to Orangeburg County

The Yonder Field concert venue is expected to open this spring. (Photo: Yonderfield.com)

Bowman, SC (WLTX) - Yonder Field, a new concert venue in Bowman, has announced the first show of the season, but a few details still need to be worked out before thousands of people make their way to the site.

A traffic study is in the works for the site. Operations director Robert Darr says that's one of the last steps before everything is finalized.



"We need to make sure that people can get in and out quickly and having the least possible effect on our neighbors is the most important thing for us," says Darr.

The plan is to use Interstate 26 exits 154 and 159 to get concert-goers in and out, but Homestead Road and Timrod Lane need to be able to handle the excess of cars in the area.



"Once we have collectively, the county and yonder field employees, have come up with a list of ideas, then we will submit it to DOT to let them look at it and get feedback," says Darr. "Then go from there."

The State Department of Transportation takes a week to review traffic studies, but it could take a month if revisions are needed. The first concert is just six weeks away.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said in a phone interview that they are working to create a new ordinance for these big events.



"Most of our noise ordinances are geared towards just neighborhoods. We never did imagine having a 30,000-person venue come to our area, but it's a good problem to have,” says Young. “It's something that council feels like we need to put in place to make sure that we have a clear understanding of what's going to be acceptable as far a noise in our community."

Despite the potential noise ordinance and traffic study, Darr says they are more than prepared to open their doors.



"To see it come together and put on a great show that everyone is going to enjoy is exciting,” says Darr.

Tickets for the first concert of the season, featuring Dr. John, Phillip Philips and Uncle Kracker, go on sale April 12.

They are also looking for help and will be hosting a job fair this Saturday, April 15, from 10 to 1 pm at the venue. The venue is located at 180 Log Cabin Road, Bowman, SC.



