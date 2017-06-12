ZZ TOP to Perform at SC State Fair

(Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Rock legends ZZ TOP have been added as performers at this year's South Carolina State Fair.

The group will take the stage at the Pepsi Grandstand on October 18. They're one of six musical acts who will be there.

“Our Pepsi Grandstand shows have remained one of the hallmarks of our fair, and we are excited to bring more quality musicians to stage again this year,” said State Fair manager, Gary Goodman.

ZZ Top tickets are $25 and include fair admission. They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 and can be purchased at www.scstatefair.org.

The fair will announce the remaining musical acts for this year’s fair in the coming weeks. The S.C. State Fair is located at Rosewood Drive and George Rogers Boulevard across from Williams-Brice Stadium. This year's 148th anniversary State Fair will run from Oct. 11-22.

