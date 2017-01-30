The Richland County Fire Marshal has confirmed that cigarette ashes caused the fire at the Reserve at Lake Carolina. (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Fire Marshal has determined the cause of a Sunday night fire that left more than 45 people displaced in the Northeast side of Columbia.

Ashes from a cigarette ashtray blew over onto items on a second floor balcony.

"The wind, as well as the combustible materials that were located on the balcony contributed to the fire growth," says Major Miranda Spivey with the Richland County Fire Marshal's office.

Maj. Spivey says that is how the fire spread to multiple apartments in the complex.

The American Red Cross is helping the families that are displaced. Josh Stout, disaster preparedness manager, says they see more than 6,000 home fires a year.

"Specifically usually because of heating and home electrical issues," says Stout. "When it gets colder that's the problem that we see."

The cause of this fire was not related to a heating device or electrical problems, but both Stout and Major Spivey want to encourage homeowners to prevent fires and be prepared if one does occur.

"A home escape plan is pretty much like a fire drill at school," says Stout. "We recommend that you practice it, especially with your family. They know that they can do fire drills at school, but why not do it at home. That's where we have the most problems."

"We always encourage people to use caution when they use heating appliances, make sure that you turn them off before you go to bed or leave," says Maj. Spivey. "We encourage smokers that if they are going to smoke that you use heavy, deep ashtrays as opposed to light ashtrays. Heavier ashtrays don't have a tendency to tip over as much as smaller ash trays that are much lighter."

The Red Cross also encourages people to get renters insurance if they are staying in an apartment complex. More information on renters insurance with the SC Department of Insurance can be found here.

For those interested in giving a financial donation for the families that have been displaced you can visit the Red Cross donation website here, or call 1-800-REDCROSS.

(© 2017 WLTX)