New SC Governor Launches Youtube Video

Henry McMaster takes the oath of office to become governor of South Carolina on January 24, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The video is called, "Lets Get Started".

South Carolina's new governor Henry McMaster has released a two-minute Youtube video where he talks about his family and his life in public service. You even get to see the family dog, Boots. He goes on in the video to talk about the things that he thinks need to be accomplished in the state.

Fixing the states crumbling roads and improving state schools and creating the most competitive business environment in the nation. He says that this change can't happen unless the state comes together.

McMaster is the 117th Governor of South Carolina and was sworn in Tuesday night, January 24.

You can see the video by clicking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gS3-FAaiWBY&sns=tw/

