Macon, Georgia (WMAZ) - After a kid published his first book, ‘Popcorn vs. Nacho’ to teach other kids about bullying, Nation Chapman has landed his own mini book tour in Georgia.

In March, 6-year-old Nation Chapman spent his free time playing with Legos and action figures. “I don't have a favorite superhero yet. I like all the super heroes,” said Nation Chapman.

But now, Nation says he's busier than ever after writing his own superhero story called Popcorn vs. Nacho. “Overall, I think it's just been a really fun experience,” said Duane Chapman, Nation’s father. Three months later, Nation is 7 years old. With the help of his parents, he's sold more than 300 books online and created anti-bullying action films on YouTube. “I don't know how well he's really grasped what's going on,” said Duane Chapman.

He was offered a mini-book tour with Metamorphosis Powerhouse. That's a non-profit that supports and encourages young leaders in Georgia. “They saw the book and said it worked well with their company, so they talked to Barnes and Noble and started to put a tour together based on what they do and the book,” said Duane Chapman.

During the tour, Nation will read to other kids, sign a couple of books, and sign an anti-bullying pledge. “We're hoping that this book and all that Nation is doing will help motivate other kids to just go for it,” said Duane Chapman.

Nation has a book and a brand, but he also has a message about being kind to other people. “So you can treat other people the way you want to be treated,” said Nation Chapman, and he says that will help make the world a better place.

We asked Nation if he's interested in publishing a second book. He says he is, but he's just not sure what he'll write about this time around. Nation's book signing is Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at the Barnes and Noble on Riverside Drive. His next book signing will be at the end of June in Atlanta.

For more information on Nation’s book “Popcorn vs. Nacho” click here.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV