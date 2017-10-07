92-year-old man wins 'Lucky for Life' lottery, $25,000 a year for life

A 92-year-old man will soon be the recipient of $25,000 a year for life following a lottery win announced on Wednesday.
Charles Svatos won the lottery on Sept. 25 as part of the "Lucky for Life" drawing after buying the ticket at a local convenience store. He matched five of the six numbers correctly and found out a week later.
"They knew at the station what day I won it," Svatos said. "He says, well, you finally hit it."
Due to his age, he opted for the lump sum prize of $390,000 instead of an annual payment.
He said a fortune cookie predicted his win saying that he would soon come into some wealth. So a second cookie is giving him ideas for where to put the money.
That second cookie said he was going to take a plane trip somewhere so he's planning vacations to Hawaii and Switzerland.
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs