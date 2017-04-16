America's favorite jelly beans by state

Photo: Thinkstock. (Photo: Gladys_Glez, Gladys_Glez)

Between toasted marshmallow and strawberry daiquiri, Jelly Bean has some unconventional flavors. But which one is America’s favorite?

Candystore.com, an online candy retailer, used sales data along with SurveyMonkey and Facebook polling to ask 10,000 Americans their favorite jelly flavor.

Washington’s favorite flavor jelly bean is pear, according to candystore.com. The runner up was orange and pink strawberry got third place.

Here’s the top five flavors nationally:

1. Black licorice was the top flavor in 11 states, including Alaska and California.

2. Buttered popcorn swept seven states, including Texas.

3. Watermelon was the winner in six states, including Oregon.

4. Cherry took five states, including Arizona.

5. Cinnamon was the top choice in four states, including Wyoming.

View the full rankings on candystore.com.

© 2017 KING-TV