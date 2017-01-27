Books With Barbers Turns One And They're Doing Big Things

Justin Smith picks up books from the Books With Barbers corner in Hardline Barber Shop. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- A reading program that takes diverse books into barber shops is turning one, and they're already doing big things in the Midlands.

Books With Barbers was started by Jasmine Mix, a teacher who noticed her kids were not reading at the levels they should be, and the books they had were not representing their cultures.

So she started knocking on doors, going shop to shop, asking stores to fill a box of books for kids to read. She's now in 139 barber shops, 9 different states and has a scholarship program.

"This is a deeper way of education," she said during an interview with News19 about their one year anniversary.

Barbers at Hardliners say kids will grab the books, sit on the floor and spread them all around them. "We think it's added another level of family" said Justin Smith.

His son, Justin Smith, says the barber shop is a place where he goes to laugh, talk about wrestling and do homework. That's the element Mix wanted to catch the kids. When they're comfortable and already in a setting full of life mentors.

Mix says she's always looking to partner with new barber shops and hopes to start including books in Spanish.

