Chip and Joanna Gaines are having another baby!

Joanna and Chip Gaines

It's official.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are pregnant.

The Fixer Upper couple announced on Twitter Tuesday they are expecting their fifth child.

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

Chip said in a tweet Tuesday evening, "You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber."

Earlier Tuesday evening, Chip posted the following video hinting the couple had "BIG news" that would be announced on Tuesday's episode of Fixer Upper.

Everyone tune in now for tonight’s #FixerUpper! We’ve got some BIG news to share.. hint #1 pic.twitter.com/Qwl3ddbbTd — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

The tweet was followed with a post on Chip's Instagram page, where you can see Joanna's adorable baby bump.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their fifth child!

