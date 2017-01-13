Clemson Fans in for a Treat with New Coke Cans

Coca-Cola releases new can celebrating the Clemson Tigers' national championship win. (Photo: Coca-Cola)

(WLTX) -- Following the Clemson Tigers' win in the national championship, Coca-Cola plans to unveil a can to commemorate the sweet victory.

The 12-ounce can will be available as the as a part of the parade happening on Saturday. The limited-edition six-pack will hit store shelves the week of January 23 at participating retailers throughout the state while supplies last.

"As another way to celebrate, Tigers fans can pick up the limited-edition Coca-Cola cans to commemorate an occasion that is 35 years in the making," says Aimee Cox, Director of Sponsorships for Colleges and Universities at Coca-Cola Consolidated.

