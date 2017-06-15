Columbia New City Flag Design Finalists Released

(Photo: Columbia Design League)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia is considering 19 designs for a new city flag and is asking for the public's input.

The Columbia Design League and One Columbia for Arts and History collected ideas from the public. More than 540 entries were submitted. The group then worked with the North American Vexillological Association to narrow the list down to 19 designs.

Until Monday, July 10 the public is encouraged to go to colaflag.org and rate each flag on a scale from 1-10. The website also includes a section for visitors to give comments on the designs.

After July 10, The Columbia Design League will evaluate the ratings and comments and recommend the finalists to the mayor and city council. They expect to present the finalist in the fall.

The person who designed the winning flag will be given $2,000.

Columbia's current city flag was adopted in 1912.

One Columbia executive director and Columbia Design League board member Lee Snelgrove says the current flag does not follow good flag design principles. “This new flag should fully represent the people and culture of our great city and serve as a unique icon of Columbia that all citizens can be proud to fly. It’s important that Columbians consider each design carefully so the jury has as much information as possible to make this difficult decision," Snelgrove said in a news release.

