Community Talk: Having Tough Convos with Teens

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Family Resource Center is hosting a Community Talk event Thursday night.

Guest speaker, Kwain Bryant will talk with attendees about how to have tough conversations with teenagers. Bryant is the founder of Empowerment Exchange and provides consulting and training services to organizations across the nation.

Organizers say parents, community leaders and youth serving professionals will walk away with tips on handling parent-child communication and helping teens make smart decisions.

Community Talk will be held at Sanders Creek Baptist Church from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

