Cop Catches Phone Scammer in the Act, Exchange Goes Viral

Apparently, as we get smarter, phone scammers are getting dumber.

This time, they called the one agency who’s been on their trail for years.

Kyle Roder, a Wisconsin man, was checking his voicemails when he heard a message for a man claiming to be the IRS. The caller threatens Roder's arrest if he didn't call back right away.

The funny thing is, Roder is a police officer. He could see this scam coming from a mile away.

Officer Roder kept the conversation going for almost three minutes catching the scammer in lie after lie.

The Eau Claire Police Department posted the video online and it's now gone viral with people loving the intense questioning.

We don't know if Roder ever identified himself, but police do say to not try this at home. Just hang up.

© 2017 KENS-TV