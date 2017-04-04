City Announces Parade Details for Sunday

(Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Hey USC fans, it's all set. The Gamecocks will get their parade Sunday afternoon.

City officials announced that the parade will start at 3:00 p.m. on Main Street at the Laurel Street intersection and end at the South Carolina State House where the Gamecock flag is flying high.

"These incredible young ladies and Coach Staley secured the bag by bringing home a national championship, and the entire community wants to congratulate them on their hard work," Mayor Steve Benjamin says.

"Our men's team also proved to be a force this season under Coach Martin in making it to the Final Four. This has truly been a basketball season that Carolina fans will never forget."

Due to the celebration, there will be no parking after 11:59 p.m. on Saturday along the City Hall side of Main Street between Laurel and Gervais streets.

