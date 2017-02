Two boats on display at the Columbia Boat Show at the South Carolina Fairgrounds. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The annual Boat Show is now underway at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.

The event runs through Sunday. It costs $8 for adults and is free for children ages 12 and under.

For more information about the boat show, visit their website at ColumbiaBoatShow.com.

(© 2017 WLTX)