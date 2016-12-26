Famously Hot New Year: What You Need to Know

Fireworks explode behind the South Carolina State House on January 1, 2015. (Photo: Jeff Blake)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Thousands of people are expected to visit downtown Columbia for Saturday's Famously Hot New Year. News19 is on your side with information that will help you plan out your evening.

The event is once again free to attend. The concert stage will be at a new location at Gervais and Sumter Streets.

FHNY Celebration Schedule

6:30 p.m. | Concert gates open

7:00 p.m.—7:30 p.m. | Mike Stone & the Kritikal band performs

7:50 p.m.—8:45 p.m. | Capital City Playboys performs

9:15 p.m.—10:15 p.m. | Sister Hazel performs

10:45 p.m.—11:55 p.m. | Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue performs

11:55 p.m.—12:10 a.m. | Midnight festivities & fireworks

12:15—12:30 a.m. | Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue finale and dancing

12:30 a.m. | Beer, wine and champagne sales end

1:00 a.m. | Celebration ends

People attending the event are encouraged to take the COMET bus system, take a cab, or use one of the city's free parking garages.

COMET rides can pay a $3 flat fare,with unlimited rides to and from FHNY.

The bus system will operate 4 park-and-ride locations.

• Harbison Area: Near the Harbison Walmart parking lot near Sam’s Club gas station

• Northeast Columbia: Village at Sandhill near Fashion Drive

• Two Notch Road: Columbia Place Road near Faust Avenue

• Forest Drive: Park at Trenholm Plaza, board across the street near the Forest Acres clock

You can also take one of the COMET's regular routes to the event. The last pickup from FHNY at Sumter and Lady Streets will be at 1:30 a.m. Riders can monitor bus routes in real time by downloading the COMET app.

Alert Cabs will also be available. Guests can catch an Alert cab at Lady Street, between Main and Sumter Streets. The first $10 of each fare is complimentary.

For those who wish drive their own car, parking will be free at 8 downtown garages starting at 4 p.m. Guests riding home on the COMET or an Alert cab will be able to pick their vehicle up on Sunday.

The following garages will be free: Arsenal Hill Garage, Taylor Garage, Cannon Garage, Sumter Street Garage, Lincoln Street Garage, Washington Street Garage, Lady Street Garage, Park Street Garage.

Friday, Dec. 30 Road Closures

8:00 a.m.

• 1200 block of Gervais St., between Main St. and Sumter St., closes

Saturday, Dec. 31 Road Closures

7:00 a.m.

• 1100 and 1200 blocks of Gervais St., between Assembly St. and Sumter St., closes

• Half block area of 1200 block of Main St., south of the entrance to the NBSC parking garage, closes

9:00 a.m.

• 900 block of South Main St., from Pendleton St. to College St., closes

4:00 p.m.

• Remainder of 1200 block of Main St., between Lady St. and Gervais St., closes

11:30 p.m.

• 1100 and 1200 blocks of Pendleton St. close

Sunday, Jan. 1 Road Reopenings

12:30 a.m.

• 1100 and 1200 blocks of Pendleton St. reopen

2:00 a.m.

• 900 block of South Main St., from Pendleton St. to College St. reopens

8:00 a.m.

• 1200 block of Main St., between Lady St. and Gervais St. reopens

9:00 a.m.

• 200 block of Gervais St., between Main St. and Sumter St. reopens

• 1100 and 1200 blocks of Gervais St., between Assembly St. and Sumter St. reopen

• Half block area of 1200 block of Main St., south of the entrance to the NBSC parking garage reopens

For more information visit the FHNY page.

(© 2016 WLTX)