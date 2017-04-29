Hundreds Attend Sparkleberry Fair to Raise Funds for Local Schools

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- The Clemson University Sandlill Research and Education center was turned into an old-time country fair in order to raise funds for scholarships and grants for local schools.
Saturday, hundreds of people enjoyed a day out at this year's Sparkleberry Country Fair. There were carnival rides, fair food, vendors and a slew of performances from local kids.
Each year, journalists from different news outlets compete in a cow milking contest. All the way from Maine, our very own Kayla Binette got second place in the competition.
