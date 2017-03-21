Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The annual "Love, Peace, & Hip Hop festival is coming soon to Columbia!.

The event is set for Saturday, April 8 at the corner of Main and Laurel Streets in downtown from 11 to 5 p.m.

This year's headliner act is Kid N' play, who many hip-hop fans remember from their hits in the late 1980s and early 1990s. They'll be joined Big Bub, Positive K, and Columbia native Lil'Ru.

And here's the really big thing to get across: admission is FREE.

Here's the schedule of events that day:

11 a.m. - Welcome/DJ Prince Ice

12 p.m. - Hot 103.9 Rock the Mic Winner

1 p.m. - Charismatic Dance Troop

1:30 p.m. - Dynamic Rockers

2 p.m. - Dawn Staley's Innersole Presentation

2:30 p.m. - Cole Connor

3 p.m. - Grand pricze winners from last year

3:30 p.m. Positive K, Big Bub, Lil' Ru

4 p.m. - Kid N'Play.

For more information on the event, go to the LovePeaceHipHop website.

WLTX is a one of the sponsors for the event.

