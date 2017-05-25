Three Crosses Survive EF-2 Tornado At Camp Hanes

Camp Hanes Cross (Photo: WFMY)

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – An EF-2 tornado with wind speeds up to 125 mph left a path of damage in Stokes County.

But faith is rising up at Camp Hanes one of the areas devastated by the damage. There among the tornado debris stands three symbols of faith, hope, and love. That symbol is a cross. Camp Hanes has three crosses located around its camp. But despite all the damage and downed trees all three crosses located in separate areas around the damage remain standing.

Camp Hanes officials said about 1,000 trees are down. The EF-2 tornado also ripped apart roofs of buildings at the camp.

The tornado traveled 15 miles in Stokes Co. and damaged 100 structures in its path.

