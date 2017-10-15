Two Georgia Churches Plan Service to Bridge Racial, Cultural Divisions

(Photo: Dawkins, Gabrielle)

During what people are calling a divisive time between races and different cultures; two Georgia churches have decided to hold a joint service to bring people together.

Jordan Kersey and Justin Gaston thought of this idea during one of their services.

"Right now – culturally -- our nation is more racially divided then it's ever been before and I think as it relates to our community [in] Perry, where Georgia truly comes together, that if we're going to cut the racial divide in half, then it has to first and foremost start in the churches," said Pastor Jordan Kersey.

Kersey says he started Church in the Park two and a half years ago and Justin Gaston at the Bridge Church started this year.

The two churches will come together in less than a month to worship together and their members say they're excited.

"A lot of times, it's whites in the white church, blacks in the black church and God's kingdom isn't going to be like that. God's kingdom isn't going to be one race. God's earth and this world isn't one race," said Walter McNeil.

"I'm certain that we are absolutely going to learn something from both services and I'm excited about that," said Duke Lane.

Gaston says that the he hopes the members walk away with a new perspective.

"Understanding that honor isn't about skin color. Honor is about the Jesus inside of the person. You treat everyone like Jesus Christ is inside of them," said Gaston.

The two services will take place on November 5. The morning service will start at 10:30 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m.

For more information about the service, you can contact the Bridge Church at 478-721-5011 and Church at the Park at 478-244-4942.

