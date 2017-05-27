Families Reflect On Memorial Day Weekend

This Memorial Day weekend two families are taking time to reflect, enjoy the weather and enjoy each other honoring those who served. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - This Memorial Day weekend two families are taking time to reflect, enjoy the weather and enjoy each other honoring those who served.

Glenda Kennedy Mcleod cannot remember a Memorial Day she didn't spend it with her family. This time they all went to Sesquicentennial State Park for a cookout and games. She says Memorial Day is about loving the ones that are still with us and remembering those who are now gone.

She lost two cousins to a war and has five more family members serving now. "Remembering the lives of those who died for our country not just for us as an individual family" she said.

Forty miles away, Shontaye Hill was doing the same thing at Lake Murray. She says it's become a family tradition and this time it means much more now that her nephew is serving.

"I have so many friends, family members, loved ones who have served and I thank them every day for sparing their lives for us" she said.

