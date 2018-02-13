Airmail: Flight Crew Helps Deliver Baby News to Husband

Tampa, FL (WTSP) - A flight crew got to be a part of a very special announcement for one South Tampa couple.

After taking two separate pregnancy tests, Audrey Rose found out she was pregnant the day before she and her husband boarded their flight to Chicago.

Audrey decided to ask the flight crew with a handwritten note to deliver the news to her unsuspecting husband, David.

She said, "I boarded the flight behind my husband, and secretly handed off my note to the flight attendant. After we got seated, she gave me the thumbs up... I was now SUPER nervous. My husband David was on his iPad, so he was clueless as to how weird I was acting."

The pilot even got in on the act, and Audrey added, "Before I knew it, the PILOT came on and shared our exciting news. Needless to say, it was an amazing moment that we both will never forget!"

To actually experience the full excitement and response, you have to see the video for yourself.

