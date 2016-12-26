For new Anderson family, the best gift was the gift of life

File (Photo: Thinkstock)

After a miscarriage and three unsuccessful attempts at in vitro fertilization, Katie and Monroe Campbell knew that if they wanted a family, they’d have to look at other options.

So they turned to a surrogate.

But when she lost the twins she was carrying for them, the Anderson couple was desolate.

That’s when Noel Foster heard about them.

“Me and Katie were friends through the Junior League. And I just couldn’t get her off my mind,” said the 29-year-old Belton woman. “I felt so blessed. And I felt like I could help.”

So Noel, the mother of three girls, talked it over with her husband, JT, and once she was medically cleared, she volunteered to carry the couple’s embryo.

On Dec. 5, in a delivery room packed with excited members of both families and a photographer in addition to the medical staff, Foster gave the Campbells the best Christmas gift ever — a healthy baby boy.





“There are no words. Thank you seems so petty,” Katie Campbell said.

“She is 100 percent my hero. We wouldn’t have a family without her.”

Getting pregnant

For Katie Campbell, having children was something she’d always wanted to do. And about five years ago, two years into their marriage, the Campbells — a stay-at-home mom and a certified financial planner — felt the time was right to begin their family. They started making plans.

“My desire my entire life was to be a mom,” Katie, 33, said. “We really wanted children. As a couple, we talked about it forever.”

But while she and Monroe, 32, could conceive, Katie was unable to carry a pregnancy to term because of a problem with her uterus. With surgery to correct the defect and multiple attempts at IVF unsuccessful, they decided on trying a surrogate mother, or, she says, as it’s more correctly called, a gestational carrier.

Last year, to their delight, the woman who’d agreed to serve in that role became pregnant with twins. But at 19 weeks gestation, she lost them.

Noel had heard the story through the Junior League. And at a meeting she approached Campbell and gave her a hug.

“She said, ‘You’ve been on my heart since losing the twins,’ ” Katie recalls. “ ‘And when I saw that you lost the babies, I said to my husband, I guess I’m going to have to be a surrogate.’ ”

A nurse at AnMed Health, Noel was thinking about her own beautiful, healthy children and felt that she needed to give back for those precious gifts.

She told her husband, a sheriff’s deputy, that she had something to discuss with him, and that he needed to have an open mind. After talking with the doctors and meeting the Campbells, JT, was on board, too.

No guarantees

Then last Palm Sunday, Katie’s eggs were retrieved and fertilized. Five days later, on Good Friday, the Campbells’ embryo was transferred to her.

Once Noel was pregnant, the Campbells were cautiously optimistic. But knowing the heartbreak of loss once already, they tried not getting too emotionally involved.

“Noel has three beautiful girls," Katie said. "But we’re not guaranteed anything.”

With a full-time job, a husband and three active girls aged 10, 8 and 4, Noel somehow fit the pregnancy into her schedule.

“We just made it work,” she said. “If I was going to help them, I had to incorporate it into my life.”

The pregnancy progressed normally and without complications, she said. The delivery went smoothly too.

“I had a great epidural,” she quips.

And even with three girls, she says it wasn’t tough to turn the tiny boy over to the Campbells.

“That’s what our goal was,” she said. “And I would hope that someone would do that for me.”

The baby, who weighed in at 8 pounds 6 ounces, was named Albert Monroe Campbell IV, but called Drew for ‘quadruple’ to distinguish him from other family members.

'He truly is a gift'

Both women feel they’ve gotten a lot out of the experience, not the least of which is the special relationship that grew between them and their families.

“We’re one big giant family now,” Katie said. “And Monroe and I truly feel we have gained three daughters and we know they will always view Drew that way as well. They all understand that Katie was unable to do this and doctors were able to put Drew in their Mommy’s tummy and grow him for nine months.

“And for JT, his most prized possession is his wife and girls. And there’s no guarantee in pregnancy and delivery,” she added. “She put her body through a lot. And the sacrificial love that they all have has just been really amazing.”

“The girls call him their brother who is going to live with Miss Katie,” said Noel. “They understand that he will visit and that they finally got their part-time brother.”

Katie says that from the beginning, their struggle with infertility has brought so much to their lives, from counseling other infertile couples to becoming stronger as people and as a couple.

“I’m so thankful,” she said. “It’s been an incredible experience.”

And now the Campbells will also get to experience the joys and fears and love of being parents.

“I just can’t stop looking at him,” Katie said. “Monroe told me that the first night, he’d wake up and look over at the bed and I was on my knees staring in the bassinet. He truly is a gift.”

Noel said it makes the experience that much more special that baby Drew arrived in time for Christmas.

“It is a very special Christmas. The merriest of them all,” Katie said. “What more can we possible ask for?”