Free Coffee (and Coffee Deals) for National Coffee Day

A new study shows that drinking two to four coffee cups a day prevents cardiac problems. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.

Jody Mace, Charlotte on the Cheap , WCNC 3:02 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

National Coffee Day is Friday, September 29, 2017. Several businesses are offering free coffee, or special coffee deals. 

Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme has extended National Coffee Day to National Coffee Weekend. Friday, September 29th, through, Sunday, October 1st, get a free any-sized hot brewed coffee or small iced premium blend coffee. No coupon or purchase required.

Dunkin’ Donuts: On Friday, September 29, buy a hot medium, large, or extra large coffee and get a free hot medium coffee.

McDonald’s: Get a free small hot or iced coffee all day at McDonald’s.

Atlas Coffee: Get $14 off subscriptions to Atlas Coffee, a travel-themed coffee of the month club. Use the promo code AtlasCoffeeDay17. Promo code is active now and will be good through Friday, September 29.

