Gardening Inspiration Found at Festival of Gardens

Columbia Green's Festival of Gardens is a walking tour of backyards in full bloom. If you have somewhat of a green thumb and in need of a little inspiration for your spring/summer garden, here is photo gallery just for you. (Photo: Tabitha Corley, WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - If you are in need of a little gardening inspiration to get your yard ready for summer, Columbia Green has you covered with the Festival of the Gardens.

Columbia Green board member Gloria Douglas says the event gives people a chance to see not only the beautiful front yards, but backyards in the Elmwood Park area.

"Since it is a smaller yard, people can get good ideas on what to do in smaller spaces," Douglas says.

The festival runs Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., beginning with registration at Earlewood Park. If you get hungry along the way, vendors serve refreshments during the walking tour.

The festival has been going from neighborhood to neighborhood in Columbia for 25 years, with proceeds going toward beautification of Columbia. For more information on pricing and the festival, click here.

Whether you are looking for a peaceful nook to relax or garden ideal for socializing, check out our photo gallery below for a few ideas.

PHOTOS: Festival of Gardens

© 2017 WLTX-TV