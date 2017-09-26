Groom Turns Hero When Child Gets Pushed in River

(Photo courtesy Hatt Photography)

LONDON, Ontario -- A groom turned into a hero during a wedding shoot in Canada over the weekend.

The photos and story were posted to the Hatt Photography Facebook page. The photographer said while taking photos of the bride in a park, a young boy nearby was pushed into a river by another child.

The groom, Clayton, saw what was happening and jumped in after the child.

The child had been struggling to stay above water before Clayton got to him. The photographer turned from the bride to capture the heroic rescue.

Photos of that rescue have gone viral. As of Tuesday morning, they already had 1,300 shares and 4,500 likes.

But more importantly, a young boy’s life was saved, and a couple has quite the story to tell about how their marriage began.

