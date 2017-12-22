Bears Made With Late Officer's Uniform Given to His Twins

Washington, DC (WUSA) - Two stuffed bears will likely mean more to twin 5-year-olds than any other presents they get this holiday season.

The bears were made using their late father’s police uniform, hand-sewn with love and kindness by one of his fellow officers in D.C.’s 3rd District.

A fellow 3D officer handmade these stuffed animals out of Officer Barry Eastman's old uniforms who was killed in a car crash earlier this year. They'll go to Eastman's two kids. He loved helping others including through community coat drives for those in need. #GiveBack pic.twitter.com/mtXrrzeScO — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 21, 2017

Officer Barry Eastman was killed in a car crash this September in Howard County. The 31-year-old left behind his wife and twins Violent and Asher.

A photo shared by D.C. Police showed the 5-year-olds clutching the handmade bears with big smiles on their faces.

Tune into @ABC7News and @fox5dc tonight to hear from Barry Eastman's family about how a fellow 3D officer is helping them remember their Dad. #MPDFamily #GiveBack pic.twitter.com/L7QncLDJZD — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 21, 2017

The bears are blue with navy ties and each one has a badge on one of its feet.

Eastman had been on the D.C. police force for four years, and clearly made an impact on his coworkers and the Washington community.

“He loved helping others, including through community coat drives for those in need,” D.C. Police wrote on Twitter.

© 2017 WUSA-TV