Police Officers, Firefighters Rescue Dog From 25-Foot-Deep Well in NC

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem Police Officers and Firefighters worked together to rescue a dog that got trapped in a 25-foot deep well on Tuesday afternoon.

The dog's owner, Pietro Pandolfi, said his 3-year-old pitbull mix dog named Sereno fell down a deep hole in his backyard.

According to a police report, the area over the top of the dry well had been covered with dirt. Mr. Pandolfi told police he thinks the heavy rain during the night and Sereno digging in that spot caused the well to open up.

Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to rescue Sereno and reunite him with his family.

Police say Sereno appeared to be in good health and didn't appear to have any obvious injuries from the fall.

