Florida Restaurant Goes Above and Beyond for Boy with Autism

Most of us dread washing the dishes, but for Slade, it's his passion.

According to Slade's stepmother, Katie Denton, he and his family went to Ruby Tuesday's when the manager of the restaurant came over to Slade and began chatting with him.

Slade asked the manager if the restaurant had a big dishwasher in the back, one like he used to have at his old school. With a giant smile, the manager replied, 'yes!' and started talking to the inquisitive boy about her favorite kinds of dishwashers.

Denton stated all during dinner Slade asked if he could see the dishwasher in the kitchen. His father told him "you’ll have to wait till we get home because you can’t go in the kitchen here. It’s only for people who work here.”

He said okay and continued coloring.

Denton started thinking, “I’m just going to go talk to Ashley [the manager] and ask her if Slade can peek through the window of the kitchen door and look at the dishwasher."

When she walked over she told the manager, “you’re going to think I’m crazy for asking this, but...” and before she could get the words out of her mouth, the manager said, “I’m already planning on bringing him in the back and letting him run some dishes through the dishwasher.”

"I almost fell to my knees. I started sobbing. I couldn’t believe that this sweet, young lady who didn’t know our family, would go out of her way to let Slade look at something as simple as the dishwasher," Denton wrote.

The second Slade learned he could go to the back kitchen to see the dishwasher, he started bouncing up and down, and shouting, “I’m so excited!!!!”

