Mom Who Attended Every MBA Class with Quadriplegic Son Surprised with Honorary Degree

ORANGE, CALIF. - When Marty O'Connor graduated from the University of Colorado in 2010, life was in high gear.

He was an athlete, traveling, and successful.

In 2012, he fell down a flight of stairs and his life changed dramatically.

He became paralyzed from the neck down. A quadriplegic.

The next few years took him through the most mentally and physically difficult challenges of his young life.

Along with grueling therapy, O'Connor wanted another challenge. He began exploring MBA programs.

“After I got hurt, I didn’t know which end was up,” O’Connor said. “I didn’t really have a direction. I was just dedicating myself to physical therapy five days a week."

With the help of some scholarships and grants, O'Connor enrolled in an MBA program at Chapman University in Orange, California.

But, remember, he couldn't use his hands to take notes or write anything down.

“I didn’t know how going back to school without being able to write, or use my hands, or raise my hand in class, any of that, would go,” O’Connor said to Chapman University's blog. “But I think it really kind of challenged me to do some introspection and see what strengths I do have to utilize, and how I can use my situation to work on some new strengths. This has really forced upon me some patience and thoughtfulness in everything I’m doing. And I’m now doing better in school than I have in my entire life.”

Despite voice recognition software, an iPad, a laptop and a special stylus, some tasks were simply impossible for O'Connor to complete. Impossible without the help of his mom, Judy.

A retired reacher, she was teaching in Florida at the time of her son's enrollment.

She knew he couldn't do it alone, so she headed to California where she attended every class with her son, taking notes, helping him, and becoming a fixture on campus along with her son.

“I’m a geek. I love being in school,” she told the Chapman University blog. “I’m not going to lie. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

So at Chapman University's graduation ceremony last week, when she pushed her son across the stage in his wheelchair, she tried to hang back and let him enjoy his moment; allow him to revel in his incredible accomplishment.

Instead, as an emotional announcer called out a "special individual," Judy was awarded an honorary MBA from the university.

It was her son's idea.

“Mrs. Judith O’Connor has attended all the classes with her son Marty,” the announcer said. “She has taken notes and worked with Marty throughout his academic career.”

Well deserved, both mom and son.

Marty has accepted a job with a youth action sports startup called DIVERTcity, where he will work as head of corporate sponsorships.

