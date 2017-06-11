Teen with rare disease beats the odds, graduates high school

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC -- Every graduate has a list of accomplishments, but one graduate from Jamestown never thought he would even make it to graduation.

Khye Jessup was only expected to live into his teens, but he'll soon turn 20.

"Some days he feels well, some days he doesn't . I'm just, I'm proud of him... very proud," explained his mother Shelley Mason.

Khye has Hunter's Syndrome, a genetic disorder that has no cure. The rare disease caused him to lose his ability to walk, talk and eat, but he never gave up on his dream to finish high school.

That dream came true Friday night. Khye graduated from Ragsdale High School!

"All kinds of emotions. I'm happy, it was a little sad this morning when I took him to school this morning," explained Mason. This is your last day going to school! But I am so proud of this little guy."

And while they were nervous to take those steps across the stage, with the help of his mother he finally accomplished his dream.

Jessup received a standing ovation from his fellow classmates.

