Nonprofit Gives Cancer Patients Free Rides to Treatment

Charlotte, NC (WCNC) - Fighting cancer is tough enough, but for a lot of patients, there's another layer to their fight.

Just getting to the treatments can be tough but a new nonprofit is trying to change that. And the reason behind it is one everyone needs to hear.

A year ago, Zach Bolster could never have imagined he'd be sitting on a Charlotte porch with Patricia Curry.

"It's not what I pictured, but this has been such a blessing to be able to help people," Bolster said.

Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of his mom's death, the woman who brought the unlikely pair together.

"It was really hard to lose my mom, but we're trying to make the best out of it," he said.

"That was a gift of God for him to do what he did for his mother," Curry said.

Zach and his now-wife were living a pretty good life in New York City — he was a successful Wall Street guy, she a successful realtor — but then, he got a call from his mom Gloria in Charlotte that changed everything.

"She said her cancer had returned, this time in her pancreas," Zach said.

He and his wife left New York immediately and joined Zach's sister and dad to be there with Gloria.

"Our whole family spent everything we had to give her the best shot because she had spent her life giving everything she had for us," Zach explained.

They went to every single one of her chemotherapy treatments.

"My mom had this circle of support and we noticed not everyone had that, and we noticed people either driving themselves, dangerous, some people were walking to take the bus," Zach said.

So he started volunteering as a driving but realized it wasn't the most efficient system. Together, he and his sister came up with an idea to coordinate with Uber and Lyft to get cancer patients, like Patricia, to their treatments free of charge.

"I don't have to worry about anything, I can just pick up the phone," Curry said.

Chemo cars, the nonprofit Zach helped found, has already given away 2,000 rides. His mother a big part of every one of them.

"We want to build this in her memory," he said. "She spent her whole life helping people. We want to do something for other people."

For $12, you can help someone get to treatment. If you'd like more information on how you can help, click here.

