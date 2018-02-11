SC Students to Donate Over 400 Stuffed Animals to Children's Hospital for Valentine's Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Students from York Comprehensive High School’s student council spent Sunday afternoon preparing over 440 stuffed animals to deliver to children at three Charlotte-area hospitals for Valentine's Day.

School officials say it's all part of a two-month project to provide comfort to children in need of an extra boost.

Over 80 students and community members gathered at Carolina Place's Build-A-Bear to make over 440 stuffed animals.

The students will deliver the stuffed bears to Levine Children's Hospital, Novant Heath's Hemby Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.

Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte "provides a safe, affordable and caring 'home-away-from-home' for the families of children receiving treatment in Charlotte-area medical facilities," according to their website.

Over 80 members of the @YCHSCougars family are at @buildabear Carolina Place to build over 440 stuffed animals and donate to kids in children’s hospitals on Valentine’s Day! pic.twitter.com/JLzopjiY3K — York 1 Schools (@York1Schools) February 11, 2018

The stuffed animals will be delivered to the Ronald McDonald House on Wednesday just in time for Valentine's Day.

© 2018 WCNC.COM