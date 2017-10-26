Blue Bell Offers New 'Christmas Cookies' Ice Cream

Blue Bell Christmas Cookies

SAN ANTONIO - Blue Bell unveiled its “Christmas Cookies” flavor Monday in a Twitter post.

The flavor described as “sugar cookie flavored ice cream with chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies, red sprinkles, and a green icy swirl”.

The flavor is available in stores now, according to Blue Bell.

Christmas is just around the corner, but our Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is in stores beginning today! #bluebellicecream pic.twitter.com/vDIBO03uOz — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) October 23, 2017

