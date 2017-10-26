WLTX
Blue Bell Offers New 'Christmas Cookies' Ice Cream

KENS5.com Staff , WCNC 10:14 AM. EDT October 26, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Blue Bell unveiled its “Christmas Cookies” flavor Monday in a Twitter post.

The flavor described as “sugar cookie flavored ice cream with chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies, red sprinkles, and a green icy swirl”.

The flavor is available in stores now, according to Blue Bell.

 

