Fear is Waiting: SCarowinds Opens Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The first chill of fall is in the air, which can only mean one thing in Charlotte: the return of SCarowinds!

The annual haunt of Carowinds returns this weekend when the Carolinas’ theme park is transformed into a scream park, with the park boasting over “500 monsters waiting to feed off your screams.”

SCarowinds will feature six haunted mazes, as well as six “scare zones,” which are designed to raise the hair on the back of your neck like never before. In total, SCarowinds has 16 haunted houses and attractions, plus the thrill of all your favorite rides and coasters.

Online tickets for SCarowinds start at $29.99 with unlimited passes available for $59.99. For $100, guests can purchase all-inclusive tickets, which include parking, fast lane plus, and a single meal in the park.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE SCAROWINDS TICKETS

For more family-friendly Halloween attractions for younger kids, Carowinds’ Great Pumpkin Fest also starts this weekend. Running from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Pumpkin Fest has mazes, a costume parade, and kid-sized frights featuring the entire Peanuts gang, and of course, the Great Pumpkin Patch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE GREAT PUMPKIN FEST

Both events run through the weekend of October 29. Carowinds reminds guests that a regular park admission ticket does not include admission to SCarowinds.



