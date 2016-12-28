Ft. Jackson Soldiers Get Christmas Dinner

About 200 soldiers from Fort Jackson enjoyed a home cooked meal and a gift for the holidays at Our Lady of The Hills Catholic Church. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- About 200 soldiers from Fort Jackson enjoyed a home cooked meal and a gift for the holidays at Our Lady of The Hills Catholic Church on Wednesday night.

It was organized by the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic Charitable fraternity that has been putting this on for seven years now.

Their mission is to show appreciation for the men and women who make the sacrifice of being away from their loved ones during Christmas Holidays in order to serve our country.

(© 2016 WLTX)