Happy Labor Day from News19!

(WLTX) - It's Labor Day, a time set aside each year to honor the achievement of America's workers.

The holiday had its beginnings in the 1880s, when smaller organizations began to celebrate the occasion. It was officially made a U.S. holiday when President Grover Cleveland signed a law in 1877 recognizing the occasion.

Over the years, the holiday has taken on another tradition, becoming the end of the summer travel season. Hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians were expected to travel more than 50 miles from home.

So if you're spending the day relaxing--or if you're one of those who IS having to work today--News19 would like to wish everyone a Happy Labor Day!

